Inmate Allegedly Beaten To Death By Caretaker At A De-Addiction Centre In Delh

Share EMAIL PRINT The police today found Amit Bidhuri dead with multiple contusions on lower part. (Representational) New Delhi: An inmate of a drug de-addiction centre in southeast delhi's Tughalakabad was beaten to death allegedly by the institute's caretaker, the police said today.



He then abused the inmates and beat some of them.



"He saw the victim lying on the ground. The victim was in a drunken stupor. He passed stool, the foul smell of which enraged the accused, who started beating the victim with a wooden rod," Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.



After beating the victim, Arora went off to sleep on a nearby bed. When he woke up in the morning, he realised that the victim had died and he ran away from the spot, the police said.



The owner of the centre was informed by the inmates about the incident this morning and the police were subsequently informed.



