Man Stabbed To Death At Delhi Drug De-Addiction Centre: Police

A man was stabbed to death at a drug de-addiction centre in south Delhi allegedly by a man who was being treated there, the police said. An argument broke out allegedly over theft of a water motor, the police added.

Manoj Balsoiya, 32, a resident of Aliganj in Kotla Mubarakpur area, was stabbed at the de-addiction centre around 7:30pm on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Mr Balsoiya was rushed to the All India institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre but was declared brought dead by doctors.

During investigation, the police found that Saheer, who was being treated at the de-addiction centre, stole the water motor of Mr Balsoiya's cousin in the afternoon but was caught later. They had an argument over the issue, Mr Balsoiya's uncle said.

In the evening, Saheer allegedly came to the centre and stabbed Mr Balsoiya and fled from the spot, the police said.

The police said they have formed teams to arrest the accused.

Mr Balsoiya is survived by his wife Sarita, 28, and two children. He worked as a driver at Safdarjung Hospital and was the family's sole breadwinner.

