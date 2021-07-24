IndiGo, SpiceJet Staff Arrested As Customs Cracks Down On Gold Smuggling At Delhi Airport

7 people, including staff of IndiGo and SpiceJet arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh

Seven persons, including four staff members of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, have been arrested at Delhi Airport by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh, the Delhi customs said today.

"On 21.07.2021 in a 24 hours long operation, Delhi Airport customs busted a gold smuggling ring arresting 7 persons (2 pax caught with live consignment & 1 pax along with 4 airline staffers from Indigo & Spicejet in follow up). Value of gold smuggled by syndicate is Rs. 72,46,353," it tweeted.

On 21.07.2021 in a 24 hours long operation, Delhi Airport Customs busted a gold smuggling ring arresting 7 persons (2 pax caught with live consignment & 1 pax along with 4 airline staffers from Indigo & Spicejet in followup). Value of gold smuggled by syndicate is Rs. 72,46,353. pic.twitter.com/8qnsJHJd11 — Delhi Customs (@Delhicustoms) July 24, 2021

Further details in the case are awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)