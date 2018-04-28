IRSDC Pitches To Develop 17 Stations On Delhi Ring Rail Network

Seventeen stations on Delhi's 35km ring rail network could soon get a makeover if the Railway Board approves a proposal by the station redevelopment arm of the Indian Railways to commercially develop them, officials said."We have given a proposal to the board to develop 17 of the 21 stations commercially. These stations can be developed to generate revenue," said SK Lohia, managing director of Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC). The IRSDC is also in-charge of redeveloping 600 railway stations across India.Lajpat Nagar, Lodi Colony, Sarojini Nagar, Safdurjung and Chanakyapuri are among the stations that are likely to get a facelift.Constructed in 1975, the ring rail links with the 231km Delhi Metro network at seven locations. Officials say this creates a potential for investment. On an everyday basis, the network carries around 4000 people.