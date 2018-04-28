IRSDC Pitches To Develop 17 Stations On Delhi Ring Rail Network

"We have given a proposal to the board to develop 17 of the 21 stations commercially. These stations can be developed to generate revenue," said SK Lohia, managing director of Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC). The IRSDC is also in-charge of redeveloping 600 railway stations across India.
Constructed in 1975, the ring rail links with the 231km Delhi Metro network at seven locations. Officials say this creates a potential for investment. On an everyday basis, the network carries around 4000 people.