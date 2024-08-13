In Row With AAP Over Flag Hoisting, Delhi Lt Governor Picks Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Independence Day Flag Hoisting: Arvind Kejriwal picked Atishi (L) to unfurl the flag (File Photos)

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot has been chosen - by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena - to unfurl the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day celebration on Thursday.

Mr Gahlot will do so as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - who would normally lead celebrations - remains in jail following his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy case.

The choice of Mr Gahlot will fan the flames of conflict between Mr Saxena and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party after Mr Kejriwal wrote to the LG to declare that Education Minister Atishi would do the honours in his absence. Mr Saxena, however, immediately declared Mr Kejriwal's direction "invalid".

In a brief statement issued Tuesday evening Mr Saxena's office said Mr Gahlot had been nominated since Delhi Police "is responsible for the ceremonial march-past parade after unfurling of the national flag", and "matters related to (the) police have been assigned to the Home Department".

"In view of the above, Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations..." Mr Saxena said.

"Kejriwal's Decision Legally Invalid"

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal had written to Mr Saxena to formally convey his choice. However, Mr Saxena's office declared it did not receive any communication.

Jail authorities later told the Chief Minister his letter was an "abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and was, therefore, not sent to the Lieutenant Governor. Mr Kejriwal has been advised to "desist from any such impermissible activity" or privileges will be curtailed, reports said.

For good measure Delhi's General Administration Department, or GAD, which operates under the Lieutenant Governor, also said the Chief Minister's direction is "legally invalid and can't be acted on".

The GAD further declared that Independence Day and Republic Day are national events with "supreme Constitutional sanctity" and that any "deviation" would "undermine its sanctity".

AAP Vs Lt Governor On Flag Hoisting

The rejection of Atishi sparked yet another political row between the AAP and Mr Saxena, who is the centre's representative in the national capital. The ruling party slammed the block as "petty politics".

It also triggered a fierce pushback from ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was last week released on bail after nearly 18 months in jail over the alleged liquor policy scam.

"I read in the papers... when a conman (referring to Sukesh Chandrashekar, who has written open letters targeting AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwa) writes a letter, jail administration duly submits it to LG's office... but when the Delhi Chief Minister writes..."

Atishi, meanwhile, has accused Mr Saxena of stopping an elected government. "What can be a bigger dictatorship than this? We have to see if BJP is standing with democracy or dictatorship?" she asked.

Kejriwal In Jail

Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March, weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Both he and the AAP have rubbished the corruption charges and claimed a pre-poll conspiracy. He was given bail but that was rendered moot as, by then, the CBI had also arrested him.

