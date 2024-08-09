Manish Sisodia Leaves Jail 17 Months After His Arrest In Liquor Policy Case

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail Friday evening - even as the dark clouds hovering over the national capital all day broke to shed much-needed rain - hours after the Supreme Court granted the ex-Deputy Chief Minister bail in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Mr Sisodia - who held multiple portfolios while a member of the Delhi government, including Education - was received by jubilant AAP supporters. And standing in the rain, he gave a short speech.

"Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb (Ambedkar). I don't understand how (I) will pay this debt to Babasaheb..."

READ | "Travesty Of Justice": Manish Sisodia Gets Bail, Supreme Court Slams Delay

"I have come out of jail due to your love, God's blessings and the power of truth, and biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb - that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws, then this country's Constitution will protect them..."

#WATCH | AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "I have come out of jail due to your love, God's blessings & power of truth, and biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws,… pic.twitter.com/DCHDuVYGyE — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

"I assure you, with this power of the Constitution, (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail as well..." Mr Sisodia said, after which he left for Mr Kejriwal's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

Like himself, the Chief Minister was arrested, in March, by both federal agencies in the liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal has received bail in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate but not the CBI.

Earlier today, in a series of powerful observations the Supreme Court called Mr Sisodia's nearly 18-month incarceration a "travesty of justice" and asked tough questions of the trial court and the Delhi High Court for not considering the violation of his right to liberty by keeping him "behind bars for unlimited time". Mr Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February 2023 and by the ED 12 days later.

NDTV Explains | "Like Snakes And Ladders": Why Court Granted Bail To Sisodia

"In a matter pertaining to the life and liberty of a citizen - which is one of the most sacrosanct rights guaranteed by the Constitution - a citizen cannot be made to run from pillar to post," a bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan had said.

Mr Sisodia could not be made to run "from pillar to post" for bail, the court said.

"Victory Of Truth": AAP

Mr Sisodia's party has welcomed his release, calling it "victory of truth".

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, in a euphoric post on X (formerly Twitter), declared "the entire country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, hero of the Delhi education revolution, got bail."

दिल्ली शिक्षा क्रांति के नायक मनीष सिसोदिया जी को बेल मिलने से पूरे देश में आज ख़ुशी है। मैं माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट का हृदय की गहराई से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



मनीष जी को 530 दिन तक जेल की सलाख़ों के पीछे रखा गया। उनका जुर्म इतना था कि उन्होंने गरीबों के बच्चों को एक बेहतर भविष्य… pic.twitter.com/Mai1Zqi6XU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 9, 2024

"This verdict is a slap on Centre's dictatorship. He was in jail for 17 months. His life was destroyed in those months. He could have worked for education of children in that time," Sanjay Singh - who was also arrested, and later granted bail by the top court, in this case - said.

READ | On Camera, AAP's Atishi Breaks Down Mid-Speech After Sisodia's Bail

"Satyamev Jayate," Delhi Education minister Atishi posted on X.

Top Court Slams Lower Courts Over Sisodia

In releasing Mr Sisodia, the court also made critical observations on the federal agencies', one example of which was Justice Gavai saying, "In this case 493 witnesses (were) named (and) there is not remotest possibility that Manish Sisodia's trial will conclude in (the near) future."

On the question of Mr Sisodia allegedly tampering with evidence, the court pointed out "most evidence is documentary" and that these documents were already with the probe agencies.

The court has, though, imposed certain conditions on Mr Sisodia, including demanding he surrender his passport and report to the Investigating Officer every Monday.

The court has also warned Mr Sisodia he will be returned to jail if there is tampering of evidence.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.