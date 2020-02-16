In Oath-Day Address, Arvind Kejriwal's Thank You Note to 'Every Mother, Every Student'

Arvind Kejriwal thanked the voters of Delhi for his party's spectacular performance.

Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time today, today thanked the voters of Delhi for his party's spectacular performance. The Chief Minister dedicated his victory to the people of Delhi.

Repeating his opening words of Tuesday -- "People of Delhi, you have done an amazing thing (Dilliwaalon aapne ne gazab kar diya)" -- Mr Kejriwal said, "This is not my victory. This is a victory for the people of Delhi, every family, every mother, every student".

The mention of women and students is seen a special gesture by the Chief Minister to these crucial categories of voters.

Women voted overwhelmingly this time -- falling short by just 0.07 percentage points compared to male voters -- and it is suspected that their mandate went to AAP.

The government has gone the extra mile to get the approval of women with free power and water, installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the city and free bus rides.

Ahead of the elections, Mr Kejriwal made several requests to women to come out and vote, He also said they should advise the men in the family who to vote for.

The student community also comprised a crucial category of voters for AAP following their big stand-off with the BJP over the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, and other sites of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

AAP won a stupendous victory on Tuesday, getting 62 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. The remaining eight went to the BJP. The victory came nearly eight months after AAP was decimated in the last year's Lok Sabha polls, drawing a blank in all seven seats.