In Meeting With Chief Secretary, Arvind Kejriwal Raises Ration Issue

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT This was the first meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and the chief secretary after the controversy New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet today expressed "disappointment" over Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash allegedly "not doing anything"regarding an enquiry into violations in ration distribution.



Mr Prakash attended the Cabinet meet, the first after he was allegedly assaulted in a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on February 19.



The AAP leaders had claimed that the chief secretary was being questioned over problems in ration distribution raised by party MLAs during the meeting at Mr Kejriwal's residence.



"The Cabinet expressed disappointment that the chief secretary did not do anything regarding an enquiry directed by the government into violations in implementation of point of sale (POS) device for ration distribution, and a proposal for door step delivery," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after the Cabinet meeting.



The chief secretary was asked in the last Cabinet meeting to inquire into violations in POS that is resulting in problems faced by the people in getting ration, he said.



"People are not getting ration and the CS did not do anything in past one week. He has now been directed to give a report in two weeks over deviations and violations in POS implementation. He was also asked to bring a proposal on door step delivery of ration, in the next Cabinet meeting on March 1."





POS will work smoothly if both offline and online systems work together.



The Cabinet had decided for offline data so that it can be compared with online data and mismatch can be detected, he said.



Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Mr Prakash had written to Kejriwal, informing him that he would attend the meeting, based on the assumption that the chief minister will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers .



Officials in the national capital, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the ministers only through written means since the alleged assault on the chief secretary at Mr Kejriwal s official residence during a meeting on February 19.



