16 Delhi Kindergarten Girls Allegedly Kept In Basement For Not Paying Fee

Children were hungry and thirsty, but teachers didn't care, allege parents.

Around 16 school girls from kindergarten were allegedly locked up inside the basement of a Delhi school for not clearing their fees.

The parents of the students from an all-girls school in Hauz Qazi allege that children were confined in the basement from 7:30 am to about 12:30 pm in extreme heat. They were hungry and thirsty, but teachers didn't care, they alleged.

Zia-Ud-Din, one of the parents, said, "Children were locked in the basement for not paying the fees. I had cleared the fees, despite that my child was punished. The children were thirsty and were suffering in the heat. Police helped us. Even after I showed the proof of fees clearance, the Principal was not apologetic or remorseful."

Another parent, Muhammad Khalid, said, "If fees are not cleared, why are you punishing the kids? The girls were crying constantly."

A case has been registered against the school authorities, the police said.

"We have registered a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. We are investigating the matter," police told news agency ANI.



