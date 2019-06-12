Undertrial In Delhi Jail Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Inmate

Additional Sessions Judge Chandra Bose convicted Krishan for murdering another undertrial, Pawan, when he refused to prepare the convict a refreshment drink late in the night.

Delhi | | Updated: June 12, 2019 22:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Undertrial In Delhi Jail Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Inmate

The accused had denied allegations and claimed that jail staff had beaten the inmate. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 23-year old undertrial in Rohini jail has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court for the murder of an inmate.

Krishan was convicted for the the murder of Pawan, another undertrial, who refused to make a refreshment drink for him, late in the night.

"It is held that accused (Krishan) has committed the offence punishable under section 302 (murder) of IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the court said in a recent order, and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

He was also charged with criminal intimidation under a section of the Indian Penal Code, but was acquitted by the court on that count.

According the the prosecution, on the intervening night of May 22, 2018, Krishan had asked Pawan to prepare Roohafza for him. When Pawan refused to do so, the accused caught hold of his hair and hit on his chest with elbow. He continued beating the victim on his chest and neck.

One of the undertrials rang the bell and the warden came and intervened. Pawan was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The accused had denied the allegations and claimed that jail staff had beaten Pawan due to which he had already suffered injuries on his lungs.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rohini JailDelhi courtDelhi crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsWeather

................................ Advertisement ................................