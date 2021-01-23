In Delhi Man's Daring Murder Caught On Camera, Cops Arrest Suspect

Raees Ansari was shot dead in Delhi's Jafrabad last week.

The police have arrested a man for the murder of a 45-year-old real estate agent who was shot dead at point-blank range in Delhi last week in the middle of the day in a crowded street.

The victim, Raees Ansari, was standing outside his home in Jafrabad in north Delhi last Wednesday when two men approached him after recovering CCTV footage that captured the entire incident, the police had said.

The surveillance footage shows two masked men walk up to Raees Ansari with children skating in the backdrop.

The men casually went up to Mr Ansari and initiated a conversation as he cleaned his scooter, shows the video, indicating the men may have known the victim.

Within seconds, the man standing next to Mr Ansari can be seen pulling out a gun and trying to shoot him in the head.

However, Mr Ansari put up a fight and was later chased by the men who can be seen running after him and out of the surveillance camera's frame.

Mr Ansari was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the police, one of the killers - 19-year-old Mohd Umar, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh - was arrested late Friday.

During interrogation, he said that Rahees Ansari was arrested in the murder of a man in Jafrabad area in 2010 but was acquitted as witnesses turned hostile.

To take revenge, Faizan, the brother of Muttalif, plotted his murder along with his associates Wasim, Shah Nawaz and Mohd Umar.

Efforts are on to catch the remaining assailants, the police said.