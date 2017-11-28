In Delhi, Man Beaten To Death By Friend After Quarrel Over A Jacket

A 29-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend following a quarrel over a jacket in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, police has said. The accused, Shankar (30), was arrested from the spot.On Sunday, Shankar had gone to drop Balbir to Anand Vihar from where the latter was to catch a bus to his village in Uttar Pradesh for attending a wedding, the police said.When they reached the bus stop, they consumed liquor. Balbir then asked Shankar for his jacket which he refused leading to a quarrel, they said.During the quarrel, Shankar hit Balbir on the head with a stick and the latter lost consciousness. Shankar was nabbed from the spot while Balbir was rushed to LBS Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.