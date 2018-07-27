In Delhi, Cop Injured In Shootout With Robbers

Police said a probe was initiated to nab the accused (File)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Preet Vihar police station in East Delhi suffered injuries after he was shot at allegedly by robbers in the early hours today, the police said.

Last night, the police were tipped off about the presence of around three-four robbers in Preet Vihar' G-block.

An exchange of gunfire took place between the robbers and the police during which ASI Lokesh Kumar suffered bullet injuries, the police said.

The robbers fled the spot, they added.

A probe was initiated to nab the accused, they said, adding footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area were being scanned.

