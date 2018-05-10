In Army Recruitment Case, CBI Names 40 People The agency has booked 34 candidates in the case under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and prevention of corruption act.

Share EMAIL PRINT An army havildar has also been named. (File) New Delhi: The CBI has registered complaint against 40 people, including an army havildar posted at the headquarters recruiting zone, Lucknow, for allegedly facilitating recruitment of 34 candidates in the Indian Army on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Wednesday.



According to the conditions, only those candidates can appear in a recuitment rally who are residing in districts for which the rally is being organised. Lucknow is headquarters for Army recruitment from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



These candidates allegedly participated in the recruitment drive in Lucknow during 2016-17 on the basis of fake domicile certificates issued from the office of the sub divisional magistrate in Hamirpur district in Bundelkhand area whereas all of them were residents of western Uttar Pradesh.



They were selected for the posts of soldiers for technical duty, general duty, sentry duty, clerical duty and medical duty in the Army, the Central Bureau of Investigation FIR said.



Most of these 34 candidates joined training in the Army at respective places, it said.



The rally was organised for Auraiya, Barabanki, Kannauj, Gonda, Banda, Hamirpur and Fatehpur districts in August 2016.



After suspicion arose, Director Recruiting Col Deepak Sharma sent a letter to the officer of the SDM in Hamirpur for the verification of domicile certificates which were found fake.



During the preliminary enquiry of the CBI, it was found that the certificates were not issued from the SDM's office and were fake and bogus but 31 of these certificates were uploaded on the revenue board website.



The CBI wanted to know the login id and passwords used to upload the documents and it was informed that only 29 domicile certificates were found available in the database of the revenue board, the FIR said.



It alleged that during the probe, it was found that Havildar Girish N H was had a telephonic conversation with two individuals, Praveen Tomar and Yogendra Tomar, for negotiating bribe money for providing the appointment orders. This call was intercepted by the Special Task Force of the UP Police, it said.



The agency alleged that Girish NH committed the offence of criminal misconduct by abusing his position at a public servant.



The agency has booked 34 candidates, Girish NH, and middlemen in the case under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and prevention of corruption act.







