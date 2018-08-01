In Air Hostess Death Case, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch

Anissia Batra allegedly killed herself on July 13. (File)

The case relating to the alleged suicide of 39-year-old air hostess Anissia Batra has been transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Anissia Batra allegedly killed herself on July 13 after jumping off the terrace of her husband Mayank Singhvi's house located in South Delhi's Panchsheel Park.

"Anissia's family members accused Singhvi of killing her. They also alleged he used to regularly assault her on many occasions," the officer added.

Anissia's mother, in her statement to the police, claimed that her daughter was beaten up by Singhvi on the second day of their honeymoon in 2016.

The judicial custody of the husband who was arrested earlier by the police was extended for another 14 days on Tuesday.