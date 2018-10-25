Human Skeleton Found Inside Water Tank In Delhi School

Police said a skull and some bones were recovered from the tank after a few labourers involved in the cleaning spotted it and immediately alerted the school administration.

Delhi | | Updated: October 25, 2018 16:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Human Skeleton Found Inside Water Tank In Delhi School

The police are questioning the school authorities and those involved in maintenance of tank

New Delhi: 

A human skeleton was found inside a tank in a government school in Mukhmelpur village of Alipur area in Delhi's Rohini district, police said today.

Police were informed about the incident by the school authorities on Wednesday evening, they said.

Police said a skull and some bones were recovered from the tank after a few labourers involved in the cleaning spotted it and immediately alerted the school administration.

Police along with a crime and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and are waiting the FSL report to ascertain how old the skeleton is and if it was of a man or a woman, a police official said.

The police are also questioning the school authorities and those involved in maintenance of tank, he said.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

skeleton found in schoolskeleton in school tank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveJagan Reddy CBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusNirav Modi Cardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat KohliP Chidambaram

................................ Advertisement ................................