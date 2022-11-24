Huge Blaze At Old Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market, 12 Fire Trucks At Site

Visuals show the fire spreading to several shops

A huge fire broke out in Old Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market this evening. Reports say 12 fire engines are trying to bring the situation under control at the market known as the hub of wholesale electrical goods.

The fire department said local contacted them at 9.20 pm about the incident, after which they rushed in the fire engines.

The narrow lanes in Old Delhi made it difficult for the fire trucks to reach the incident site, adjacent to Chandni Chowk.

Visuals show the fire spreading to several shops and the flames touching electricity wires, blocking a narrow street down below.

More details are awaited.