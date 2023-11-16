How Dog Stolen From Upscale Delhi Locality Was Reunited With Owners

The accused has been arrested and the beagle was returned to the relieved owners.

In an upscale locality of Delhi, a dog was stolen from a house last month. The undeterred pet owner even announced a reward of Rs 1,00,000 to anyone who would provide any clue related to the dog's whereabouts.

The search for the beagle named Roxy was stolen outside a house in E block of Greater Kailash - 1 in Delhi around 6 am on October 25. The owners registered a police complaint and search began to find the pet.

Posters describing the dog were circulated and a reward of Rs 1,00,000 was set to help find Roxy. The female dog with a small patch on her leg and pink harness was found almost after a month several kilometers away in Haryana's Faridabad.

Surveillance footage helped the police track down the accused, Himanshu, who had stolen the dog from the house last month.

Himanshu, dealing with the death of his brother, reportedly felt a sense of loneliness and took a liking to the dog when he first saw her.

