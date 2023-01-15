Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Adorable Video Of A Dog Vibing To Classical Music

The video was shared by Mr Mahindra as part of his Wonder Box series

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to treat us to the most engaging content through his social media updates. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has over 10 million followers on Twitter, regularly piques their interest with funny, informative and inspiring posts. On Saturday, the social media-savvy industrialist, took to Twitter to share a video that features one of the internet's favourites-dogs.

The video was shared by Mr Mahindra as part of his Wonder Box series. The 30-second clip shows a cute little puppy vibing and enjoying Indian classical dance music.

"This showed up in my #wonderbox. Don't know the young lady & her furry musical friend. Sharing it because it made my weekend. Maybe the pooch will stage an Arangetram one day?" reads the caption of the post.

This showed up in my #wonderbox. Don't know the young lady & her furry musical friend. Sharing it because it made my weekend. Maybe the pooch will stage an Arangetram one day? 😊 pic.twitter.com/4PmoOAt9yL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 14, 2023

The video opens to show a young woman holding an adorable Beagle puppy in her hands. One can also hear melodious Indian classical dance music playing in the background. As the music plays, the puppy seems to enjoy it, as it bobs its head from side-to-side, and makes funny faces. Meanwhile, the woman holding it is thoroughly entertained by the dog's adorable bobbling and bursts into laughter.

Notably, Arangetram is the debut performance of a student of Indian classical dance or music, after he/she completes the training.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.1 lakh views, 6836 likes and more than 600 retweets. Internet users loved the video and many said that the clip made their day. One user wrote, '' The joy a dog can give. Is there a more loving and selfless being on earth. Lucky are those who can experience it.'' Another commented, '' Beagle puppies are no.1 intelligent dogs.''

A third wrote, ''Puppies usually having unique and funny ways to move neck and face when hearing a unique voice.'' A fourth commented, ''This made my day!! Such a lovely pooch.''

