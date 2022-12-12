Video: Woman Performs Baby Shower For Her Pet Dog With Traditional Rituals

People were amazed to see the woman's love for her dog

For many people, pets hold a lot of emotional significance. Animal lovers treat their pets just like their family members and don't hesitate to go the extra mile when it comes to celebrating special occasions. One such video has surfaced showing a woman organising a baby shower or 'godh bharai' ceremony for her pregnant beagle.

The video was shared on Instagram by the dog's owner, Sujatha Bharathi, with the following text: "Baby shower for my cutie".

Watch the video here:

The clip features the woman performing traditional baby shower rituals with zeal, by putting a scarf and a garland over the cute dog. She further applied tilak on the dog's forehead and served her a thali of food. The proud owner also made homemade food for other street dogs and fed them to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The video has gone viral on social media where netizens blessed the mom-to-be and praised her human family for making her pregnancy memorable. Since being shared on Instagram on November 20, the video has raked up more than 3.4 lakh likes and more than 2000 comments. People were amazed to see the woman's love for her dog and expressed their delight in the comments section.

One user wrote, '' Sweetest thing i hv ever seen god bless you and your furbaby.'' Another commented, '' You made me cry ...feeding the strays was the highlight.'' A third said, '' Your thoughts and work are beyond imagination...as a paw parent I can understand your love for the cute ones. .keep going,'' while a fourth wrote, '' The best thing I have seen on internet today and the cutie was very shy..God bless u for this.''

In a similar video, a family from Jharkhand was seen celebrating their pet dog's birthday with great pomp and show. The family invited about 350 guests and dressed their pooch in a suit worth ₹ 4,500. Not just that, the family also printed invitation cards for the birthday party.

Featured Video Of The Day Father-Son Duo From Delhi Off To Qatar For FIFA World Cup