House Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Delhi, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed To Site

Amid heavy downpours in the national capital on Wednesday evening, a house collapsed in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area. A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. However, fire brigade officials were delayed due to traffic congestion.

The incident occurred at 8:57 p.m., according to reports.

The collapsed house is located near Robin Cinema in the Sabzi Mandi area.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour.

"I have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," Saxena posted on X.

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, resulting in traffic congestion throughout the city.

Due to the bad weather, Delhi witnessed 10 flight diversions between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., according to airport sources.

Meanwhile, Air India issued an advisory warning that flights to and from Delhi may be affected due to the bad weather. "Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport," Air India posted on X.

Traffic is affected on the Okhla Underpass in both carriageways from Crown Plaza towards Kalindi Kunj and vice versa due to waterlogging, said the traffic police.

"Traffic is affected on the Okhla Underpass in both carriageways from Crown Plaza towards Kalindi Kunj and vice versa due to waterlogging. Barricades have been installed at the entrance for the safety of the general public. Kindly plan your journey and use alternative routes," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

