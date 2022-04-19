Hot Day In Delhi Today, Says Weather Forecast, Dust Storms Likely Tomorrow

Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far, the IMD official said. (File Photo)

It was a sunny morning in the national capital today with the minimum temperature settling at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season's average, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department or IMD, the day's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far, the IMD official told news agency PTI.

However, some respite is likely as the weather office has forecast thunderstorms and light rain in parts of Delhi between April 19 and April 22.

"There are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms in the city on April 20 and 21," Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, Skymet Weather said.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 301 (very poor), according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".



