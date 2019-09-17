Homeless Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Men In South Delhi

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, an officer said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old homeless woman was allegedly raped by two men near the Indraprastha Park in South Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was spotted by passersby on Sunday night, wandering with torn clothes, and they reported the matter to the police, they said.

She was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the woman has been living in and around the bus terminal near the Sarai Kale Khan and has been begging for the past few months.

She told police that two men caught hold of her, dragged her behind a bus stand near Indraprastha Park and raped her, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, the officer added.

When the locals were questioned, the police came to know that the woman was raped by two homeless men, the officer added.

The woman has not been able to give information to the police about any of her relatives or family members but they are trying to trace them, the officer said.

She was in an incoherent state at the hospital, but told them that she is from a southern state and has a graduate degree, the police said, adding they are verifying her claims.

The officer said they are on the lookout for the unidentified suspects.

