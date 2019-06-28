Homeless Man Killed After Speeding Car Gets On Pavement In Delhi

The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead (Representational)

A homeless man was killed and another injured after a speeding car veered off the road, mounted a pavement and hit them before overturning in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday on a flyover near the ISBT when Imran (42) and his younger brother were heading towards Kashmere Gate from Seelampur in the car, they said.

According to the police, Imran was driving towards Kashmere Gate when he lost control of the vehicle due to high speed while he tried to make way for a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The car hit the divider and injured two pavement dwellers before overturning.

The occupants of the car were trapped inside the vehicle.

They were, however, rescued unhurt by the police, a senior police officer said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the other is being treated, the officer added.

The homeless men have not been identified yet, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused, Imran, was caught from the spot, police said.

