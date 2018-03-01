Hit By "Semen-Filled Balloons", Delhi Students Protest Holi Hooliganism After a woman student of Delhi University described her experience on Instagram, another one has reported on Facebook that she too was attacked with a balloon filled with something "sticky"

142 Shares EMAIL PRINT Students say that Holi can't be an excuse to molest women and police must increase patrolling. New Delhi: Highlights Students and teachers protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters Women protest increasing incidents of throwing semen-filled balloons Holi can't be an excuse to insult women, say students and teachers



And now another student has taken to Facebook to describe her sickening experience. She, too, was attacked with a balloon filled with something "sticky".



To protest the increasing incidents of semen-flinging and inadequate policing, especially in the run-up to Holi, the students and teachers gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters and raised slogans and demanded enhanced security for women students. They said that Holi can't be an excuse to molest women and the police must increase patrolling around colleges.



A BA history student of of Jesus and Mary College (JMC), who is the latest victim of the semen situation, wrote, "Till yesterday, I had just heard about semen throwing at girls and my heart was broken to hear it. Today I was the victim to it and that was when I wholly realized and understood the absolute depravity of human beings. I would have said humans behave like animals but then that's a disgrace to animals in itself."



A few days ago, a psychology student of Lady Shri Ram College in her Instagram post had narrated her experience of being hit by a semen-filled balloon. She wrote that within minutes of boarding a rickshaw from Amar Colony, a balloon hit her hip.



"It burst open, its content seeping into my dress. It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn't water," she said, adding that she did not know what it was until a friend told her "semen-flinging...was currently the Holi fad in the back market area".



"Not a single person in that busy market batted a single eyelid at the sight of men throwing such balloons," she added.



The Delhi University had on Monday announced elaborate arrangements on campus, hostels to counter any untoward incidents during Holi celebrations.



After years of flinging eggs, balloons filled with dirty water and harmful colours ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, the troublemakers in the city seem to have graduated to an even more disgusting ingredient - the semen. In the last few days, students of Delhi University have reported on social media that they were hit by balloons reportedly filled with semen.And now another student has taken to Facebook to describe her sickening experience. She, too, was attacked with a balloon filled with something "sticky".To protest the increasing incidents of semen-flinging and inadequate policing, especially in the run-up to Holi, the students and teachers gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters and raised slogans and demanded enhanced security for women students. They said that Holi can't be an excuse to molest women and the police must increase patrolling around colleges.A BA history student of of Jesus and Mary College (JMC), who is the latest victim of the semen situation, wrote, "Till yesterday, I had just heard about semen throwing at girls and my heart was broken to hear it. Today I was the victim to it and that was when I wholly realized and understood the absolute depravity of human beings. I would have said humans behave like animals but then that's a disgrace to animals in itself."A few days ago, a psychology student of Lady Shri Ram College in her Instagram post had narrated her experience of being hit by a semen-filled balloon. She wrote that within minutes of boarding a rickshaw from Amar Colony, a balloon hit her hip."It burst open, its content seeping into my dress. It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn't water," she said, adding that she did not know what it was until a friend told her "semen-flinging...was currently the Holi fad in the back market area". "Not a single person in that busy market batted a single eyelid at the sight of men throwing such balloons," she added.The Delhi University had on Monday announced elaborate arrangements on campus, hostels to counter any untoward incidents during Holi celebrations.