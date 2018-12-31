Held At Gunpoint, Student Snatches Pistol From Thief At Delhi Fuel Pump

Delhi | | Updated: December 31, 2018 09:34 IST
New Delhi: 

A student foiled an attempt to loot him after he was attacked and threatened by a man at gunpoint on Sunday near a petrol pump in Delhi's Shahdara.

Karan Chowdhary, who has been praised for his brave attempt, said he left for his institute at 6 am on Sunday and stopped his bike midway to fill petrol, according to news agency ANI. When he moved a few steps ahead from the petrol pump, he was attacked by a man who asked for his motorcycle's keys at gunpoint.

A CCTV footage showed that Mr Chowdhary did his best to thwart the attack by the man.

"He asked me to give him my bike keys but I refused to do so. I stepped down from my bike and ran away from the spot to seek help from people at the petrol pump; they all refused to help and went away from there and locked themselves in a room," the student said.

"However, I fought with the miscreant all alone and snatched a pistol from his hands. Then he immediately ran away," he added.

Mr Chowdhary said there were three-four people on the other side of the road.

