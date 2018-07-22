Heavy Rains For Second Consecutive Day Causes Traffic Delays In Delhi

Parts of Delhi are expected to experience rainfall tomorrow as well

Parts of Delhi experienced heavy rainfall today with the minimum temperature settling at a pleasant 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The Met office has forecast there would be generally cloudy sky with few spells of light and moderate rains tomorrow while one or two intense spells are also expected.

According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature today was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

The humidity level oscillated between 83 per cent 97 per cent, a MeT department official said.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded 7.9 mm rainfall till 8.30 AM, while between 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM, it received 17.6 mm rainfall.

Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 6.2 mm, 10 mm, 23.8 mm and 9.4 mm rains till 8.30 AM today.

For the period between 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM, areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 64.8 mm, 16.9 mm, 7.6 mm and nil rainfall.

"The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius tomorrow," the weatherman said for tomorrow.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 28 degrees Celsius.