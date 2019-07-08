Heavy Rainfall Expected In Delhi, NCR In Next 24 Hours: Weather Office

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northern plains. Heavy rains are expected at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, at some places in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat, coastal and south Karnataka and Lakshadweep," said IMD.

The weather forecaster said conditions are becoming favourable for southwest monsoon advancing into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

However, there will be no respite from the heat as maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at 36 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius, respectively.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over major parts of the country during next 4-5 days," the IMD stated.

Rainfall in the region will bring respite to locals, who have been reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the past few days, with temperatures in Delhi and surrounding regions constantly above 40 degrees Celsius.

