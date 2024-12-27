Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi's weather has taken a dramatic turn, with rain and cold winds combining to create a chilly Friday morning. Light rain and drizzle were reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR, along with a layer of fog, resulting in reduced visibility. The national capital Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. With this, more showers are expected to drizzle over the city.

The weather department has issued an orange alert forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning.

Traffic congestion, slippery roads and difficult driving conditions with slower journey times are expected. IMD suggests following traffic advisories.

"Do not touch electric open wires and avoid standing near electric poles. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," it said.

The residents seem to be enjoying the weather as it gives the feeling of being at a hill station. Deepak Pandey, a localite said, "The weather has become good and it feels like Kashmir. The weather has become so pleasant and one could travel in it. It is cold, but the rain has decreased the level of pollution."

However, the rain didn't affect the air quality. At 8 am, Delhi recorded the air quality index (AQI) at 372, still in the very poor category.

Amid reduced visibility, IndiGo issued a travel advisory. It stated, "With clouds hovering over #Delhi and intermittent rain expected throughout the day, please plan your journey accordingly. We recommend checking your flight status before heading to the airport to stay updated on any potential schedule changes."