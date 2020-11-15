Heavy Rain Hits Delhi, Likely To Provide Relief From Choking Pollution

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, rainfall was witnessed in Delhi today.

A day after Diwali, heavy rains lashed Delhi and nearby areas today bringing much-needed respite from pollution which had soared a day after people defied the ban on firecrackers.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that the situation of air pollution in Delhi-NCR is likely to improve from today, as strong winds observed in the afternoon increased chances of rainfall which will hopefully give some respite to the burning air.

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also witnessed light rains and thunderstorms in several parts due to a western disturbance.

The air quality in the national capital had plunged to "severe category" this morning, worsening the pollution caused by burning farm waste in neighbouring states.

"Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall over plains of northwest India and adjoining central India is likely on Sunday. Generally cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely towards afternoon-evening on Sunday," the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi had said on Saturday.

Since the night of Diwali, there has been a change in the direction of the winds and clouds are appearing in some areas of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

