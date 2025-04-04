Heatwave Likely In Delhi Over Next 6 Days, Temperature May Touch 42 Degrees

The weather department on Friday forecast heatwave conditions in Delhi over the next six days, with the mercury likely to soar to 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the six-day forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will experience heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature ranging between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

The other monitoring stations in the city also recorded high temperatures on Friday, with the Ridge recording a maximum of 39.4 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 38.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 38 degrees Celsius, and Palam 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 47 per cent and 18 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

For Saturday, the weather office has forecast strong surface winds along with isolated heatwave conditions.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 19 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital continued in the 'poor' category on Friday with a reading of 219 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast an improvement in air quality, which is expected to shift to the 'moderate' category in the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)