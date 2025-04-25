Heatwave Alert For Delhi, Maximum Temperature To Settle At 42 Degrees

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the weather department forecasting a heatwave for the day.

Humidity was recorded at 24 per cent at 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a heatwave as a period when the maximum temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius or above in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius or higher in hilly regions.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 239 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

