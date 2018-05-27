Heat Wave Conditions To Persist In Delhi The maximum temperature is again expected to touch 45 degree Celsius, weather office has predicted.

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning today with minimum temperature recorded at 26.3 Degree Celsius. But the heat wave conditions are likely to persist in the national capital with mercury soaring to above 40 degree Celsius through the week. "Heat wave conditions are very likely to persist in some parts of the city," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



The maximum temperature is again expected to touch 45 degree Celsius, weather office has predicted. The national capital



Humidity level was recorded at 26 per cent at 8:30 am this morning. "Skies will remain clear throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius," the weatherman predicted.



The Met Department had earlier predicted mega heat wave in the national capital will prevail till May 28.



A string of thunderstorms and dust storms hit Delhi as well as North India in the past month that has left many dead and injured.



Earlier this month, a severe dust storm across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan killed over 100 people, uprooted houses and flattened trees. Agra bore the brunt of the storm, with 43 people dying in the district.



(With inputs from PTI, IANS)



