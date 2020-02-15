Heads Of Delhi Government Schools To Attend Arvind Kejriwal's Oath Ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. (File photo)

Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday requested the heads of Delhi government schools to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan.

The school heads were requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with 20 teachers, including vice principals, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum coordinators, happiness coordinators and teacher development coordinators.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Mr Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister of Delhi with effect from the date he will be sworn-in.

Preparations for the ceremony are underway at Ramlila ground for Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers to take the oath.

The AAP chief has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony.

The Kejriwal-led party won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015.

The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election.