Delhi Man Calls Off Suicide Attempt After 17-Hour Standoff

A 31-year-old man climbed the terrace of a 10-storeyed hotel in west Delhi and threatened to jump off after a fight with his wife, setting off a tense 17-hour standoff which ended with officials dialing his female friend and persuading him to relent Monday morning.

The compulsion to answer nature's call was also one of the reasons behind him climbing down the terrace, the police said.

Sandeep alias Arman Malik climbed the sixth floor of the hotel in Hari Nagar. He later went to the terrace of the building and threatened to commit suicide after he had an argument with his wife, the police said.

The fire department said they received a call about the incident at around 4 pm on Sunday after which three vehicles carrying ladders were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade, the police and a CAT ambulance were at the spot the entire night trying to persuade him to come down.

The man was finally rescued at around 8.45 am on Monday, a fire official said.

The police said all through the standoff, he demanded food, fruits such as apples and bananas, and also a loud hailer so as to convey his demands to the officials.

Fire officials said a call was made to a female friend who also tried to desist him from committing suicide.

They said Malik was popular on Tiktok app and has over five million followers.

In a video, the fire and police officials are seen heeding to his demand of calling the media.

He had checked into the hotel at 1.30 pm on Sunday with his second wife Kritika Basera. Their marriage had taken place a year ago in the same hotel, the police said.

Police said Malik is an accused in a molestation case filed by a minor at the Nihal Vihar police station this year and had been at large.

He was rescued and taken to Nihal Vihar police station after which he was arrested in connection with the molestation case, the police said.

