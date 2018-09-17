Gym Trainer Dies After Allegedly Shooting Himself In The Head In Delhi

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area (Representational)

A 19-year-old gym trainer died on Monday after sustaining bullet injuries in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said.

Lavish Solanki, a resident of Pooth Kalan, sustained a bullet injury in the head late on Saturday night when he was with his friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said.

According to Solanki's friends, he was on the phone when he shot himself, the police said, adding he was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area, they said, adding an case has been registered in this regard and CCTV footage was being scanned.