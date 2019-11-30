Delhi Woman, 55, Raped, Murdered At Home, 24-Year-Old Arrested

Delhi: The 55-year-old woman was raped and strangled to death allegedly by her neighbour.

A 55-year-old woman was raped and strangled to death allegedly by her neighbour, a 24-year old, at her home in north Delhi on Friday night. The accused has been arrested by the police with the help of the CCTV footage.

The elderly woman, who used to run a tea shop at her home in Gulabi Bagh, did not turn up this morning when a customer called out for her, the police said.

On the customer's information, the police reached the woman's home and found her in an unconscious state. The police said they immediately got the woman admitted to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police said the accused, Dharamraj, has confessed to his crime.

According to the police, Dharamraj said that he used to work for the woman for years but the two fought on Friday due to some money matter. He also said that the woman abused him and also spit on his face. After the incident, he allegedly broke into her home in the night and raped her before strangling her to death.

The woman's body has been sent for the post-mortem.