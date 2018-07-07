Green Corridor Provided For Organ Transport From Delhi Airport To AIIMS

A green corridor was provided by the Traffic Police and the control room was alerted through wireless.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday provided a green corridor for the transport of a live heart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Delhi Traffic Police was contacted by the AIIMS regarding mobilization of an organ. The organ was received at the IGI Airport Terminal-3 from Bhopal.

All the concerned traffic staff was alerted on the route, they said.

The vehicle, carrying the heart started from the airport at 8.40 AM and reached the AIIMS within 20 minutes, said Arun Kampani, joint commissioner of police (Traffic). The distance between the two is about 18 kilometres.



