Government Studying Kanhaiya Kumar's Chargesheet: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the timing of the chargesheet. (File photo)

A day after the court slammed the Delhi government for sitting on a file seeking clearance to prosecute former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a sedition case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government is working on it.

"The government is studying the charge sheet. The police took three years in filing it, and it is a lengthy chargesheet," Mr Kejriwal said.

He also said the chargesheet was filed just before the election, which is also raising questions.

"They filed it without permission and before the election, this raise certain questions. It is important to study the charge sheet as per the law and the government will take any decisions accordingly," he said.

A Delhi court on Wednesday told the Delhi government not to sit on the file seeking sanction to proceed in a case of sedition against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others.

The Delhi Police on January 14 filed a charge sheet naming former JNU student leaders Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as accused in the case.

The case involves an event organised in the JNU campus in February 2016 against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid have questioned the filing of the charge sheet, saying it was "politically motivated" and a "diversionary ploy" by the Modi government ahead of the general elections.