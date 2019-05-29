Delhi Government Approves 10% EWS Quota In Government Jobs

The government of Delhi approved 10% reservation for economically backward class in government jobs.

The government of Delhi led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today approved10 per cent reservation for economically backward class or EWS in government jobs.

The decision will be applicable for all the vacancies that came after February 1, Delhi government's services department said.

In a circular of Delhi Services department, issued by deputy secretary (services) Biju Raj on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, all the departments and other bodies of the Delhi government have been asked to comply with the quota provision.

The 10 per cent reservation quota will hold for all the jobs under the government of Delhi. This includes all the departments, corporations, boards, public sector units and autonomous bodies of Delhi, the circular said.

Earlier in January, the PM Modi-led NDA government had cleared 10 per cent quota in education and government jobs to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) across all classes. The decision has already been implemented in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.