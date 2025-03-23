Rajasthan EWS Admission 2025: Enrollment Schedule For Private Schools Out, Check Details

Rajasthan EWS Admission 2025: The Rajasthan government has opened the admission portal for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to enroll in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates that 25% of seats in private schools be reserved for such students. Every year, lakhs of parents apply online for Class 1 admission under this provision during March-April, with selection conducted through a lottery system.

Those selected secure admission to their preferred schools at no cost. The wait for parents seeking admission under RTE for the upcoming academic session is now over, as the Directorate of Elementary Education has released the admission schedule.

Admission Process And Schedule

According to the schedule issued by the education department, the online application process will begin on March 25, with the deadline set for April 7. The lottery for seat allocation will be conducted on April 9, based on the number of available seats. Selected students will have the option to enroll in one of the five schools they listed during the application process. Once admitted under RTE, students are entitled to free education up to Class 12.

Over 31,000 Private Schools In Rajasthan

Rajasthan has over 31,000 private schools, all of which must comply with the 25% seat reservation rule under RTE. Schools are required to update their profiles, including student enrollment data, by March 24, 2025, to facilitate the admission process. No private school is allowed to deny admission under RTE.

First List On May 9

Following the lottery draw on April 9, 2025, the list of selected students will be published online. Parents must choose one school from their shortlisted five and submit the required documents between April 9 and April 15. Private schools will verify the documents by August 21, after which the final list of admitted students will be released.

Based on the verification and seat availability, the first selection list will be published by NIC on May 9. If any student fails to complete the admission process, a second list will be issued. The final admission deadline is August 31.

Age Eligibility Criteria

As per the new education policy, children seeking admission to Class 1 must be at least 6 years old. The age will be calculated as of July 31, 2025, and only students aged 6 to 7 years will be eligible. RTE admission is a one-time opportunity-if a child does not secure admission, they cannot reapply in future sessions.

Additionally, pre-primary admissions are now available under RTE in schools with pre-primary sections. Children aged 3 to 4 years can apply for these seats through the same online process.

Required Documents For Admission

To secure admission under RTE in Rajasthan, students must meet the residency and income criteria.

The required documents include:

Proof of Rajasthan residency (parent's domicile certificate)

Annual family income proof (should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh)

Income self-declaration affidavit

Birth certificate (for age verification)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

BPL card (if applicable)

Parent's Aadhaar card

Registered mobile number

Recent passport-sized photograph of the child

All documents must be submitted online during the application process.