'Got To See Rahul Gandhi': Delhi School Students On Polling Day Experience

Polling in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi was held on Sunday.

For students of Delhi government schools, it was a Sunday well spent at polling booths in the national capital where they volunteered to help disabled and elderly voters to cast their ballot.

From giving flowers to first-time voters and candies to children accompanying their parents to rushing wheelchairs for the disabled voters, the student volunteers were on their toes to make voting a happy experience for one and all.

"We can't vote right now but we are very happy to be part of the electoral process. I have been helping disabled people and centenarians," said Shanita Chaudhary, a class 8 student, who was volunteering at a school in Chandni Chowk's Zeenat Mahal area.

Dishita Rajput, another student volunteer, said, "I am too excited about this. I got to see Rahul Gandhi who had come to vote here. We cannot go inside where votes are being cast but we can be around the polling booth. If somebody needs any help, we are here".

Similar excitement was shared by Sarthak Chaudhary, another class 8 student, at a polling booth in Gujranwala town.

"If anybody wants to check their names in the voter list before getting inside, I have been helping them out. Fulfilling any requests for wheelchair and facilitating early entry of pregnant women are part of my duties," he said.

