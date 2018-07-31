Girl Dies, Boy Critical After Drowning In Pond Connected To Yamuna

The 11-year-old girl died and a seven-year-old boy were residents of Bela Gaon, and playing in front of their residence in central Delhi when the incident occurred.

The pond is connected to Yamuna river, which is flowing above the danger mark. (File)

New Delhi: 

An 11-year-old girl died and a seven-year-old boy is critical after they fell in a pond connected to the Yamuna river, which is flowing above the danger mark, police said.

Asha and Raja, residents of Bela Gaon, were playing in front of their residence in central Delhi when the incident occurred.

The children were rescued by locals and taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital where the girl was declared brought dead while the boy undergoing treatment, they said, adding his condition was stated to be critical.

Further investigation are underway, they said.

