Delhi Cop's Wife Found Dead At Home, Kids Unconscious In Bathroom: Police

A Delhi Police constable's wife died allegedly by suicide at her house in Delhi. (Representational)

A Delhi Police constable's wife died allegedly by suicide at her house in Delhi's Ghitorni village, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, a caller informed them on Thursday evening that his wife and two sons were at home but no one was answering the door.

"Police reached the spot at Ghitorni village and the door of the house was found latched from inside," police official Ingit Pratap Singh said, adding that the woman was found dead inside.

The couple's two sons were found unconscious in the bathroom and were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.

The elder son is stable but the condition of the younger child is still critical, they said, adding that appropriate legal action will be taken after a complaint is received.

The couple got married in 2014, they said.