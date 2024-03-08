Delhi Gym Owner Killed Hours Before Wedding, Father Arrested Next Evening

Gaurav, who ran the gym Fit Box, was found in a pool of blood.

A joyous occasion turned into one of grief in South Delhi after a gym owner was stabbed to death hours before his wedding on Wednesday. Gaurav Singhal, 29, was allegedly killed by his father Rangalal, who has been arrested, said the police on Friday.

Rangalal carried out the murder out of anger since Gaurav used to insult him every day, the cops said.

Gaurav, who ran the gym Fit Box, was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in Devli Extension and he died at the spot, they added.

The murder had taken place hours before he was about to tie the knot, said police, adding that it was an arranged marriage.

Guests were waiting for his wedding procession to begin with loud music blaring in the area. Gaurav, however, was missing from the celebrations.

A frantic search soon led the guests to his body in the park, turning the joyous occasion into one of grief and mourning.

He was found in a pool of blood at Raju Park during the early hours of Thursday and declared dead at a nearby hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Ankit Chauhan.

His father went missing soon after, prompting a manhunt and his swift arrest by the evening.

The arrest came as a surprise to the victim's relatives who had earlier ruled out any foul play from the family side.