Gang Impersonates Insurance Firm Employees, Dupes Over 200 Of Money

Three men were arrested for duping crores of rupees from over 200 people across India by impersonating employees of insurance firms and making their victims invest in bogus policies, police said on Wednesday.

Vikas Tyagi (31), Rahul Tyagi (34) and Sonu Kumar (30) operated from a call centre in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad. They used to induce people by promising them handsome returns on their deposits.

A victim told police that a person had called him in 2013 and identified himself as Rajeev Mittal. Mittal told the victim that he was an employee of ING Vysya Bank Ltd in Karol Bagh. The caller urged him to invest in a lucrative one-time insurance policy, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, senior police official said.

The victim invested a sum of Rs 12,96,000 but later came to know that no such policy existed. When he contacted Mittal, he was asked to contact another person, Niranjan Aggarwal, who was working at Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India, he said.

Aggarwal also asked the victim to deposit money in a bank account to get the previous amount. In all, the victim was duped of Rs 77,20,216 between 2014 and 2017, the police officer said.

Nine mobile phones, one computer, some fake IDs and some other documents have been recovered, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab the remaining members of the gang.

The police officer said they found that more than 200 people had been duped of money by the gang.

