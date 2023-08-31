Bulletproof Glass In Rooms, Millets On Menu: Delhi Hotel Gears Up To Host Two PMs

The hotel's staff has been coming up with dishes for the delegations for nearly six months.

Bulletproof glass in rooms, live piano music and a dash of millets in the menu - preparations are underway in full swing at a hotel in New Delhi where the Canadian and Japanese Prime Ministers will stay along with their contingents for the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 and several hotels have been earmarked for hosting the guests. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will be staying at the LaLiT hotel near Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Speaking to NDTV, the LaLiT's General Manager Vijay Bhalla said the PMs and their delegations will be welcomed using sign language by people who are differently abled, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. They will also be treated to a live piano session.

Mr Bhalla said one floor of the hotel has already been cordoned off. A key safety measure that has been put in place is that the glass in the windows in both the suites where the prime ministers will stay has been replaced with bulletproof glass.

The hotel has 461 rooms and 45 suites, all of which have been booked for the summit. Certain suites have been set aside for ministers from both countries.

The executive chef of the hotel said the staff has been coming up with dishes for the delegations for nearly six months now, and the menu will have elements of both the Canadian and Japanese cuisines, but with a millet twist.

Some of the items include a fruit salad with a millet dressing and a jaggery and ragi kheer.

India had spearheaded a United Nations General Assembly resolution for declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal was supported by 72 countries. The Centre has argued that incorporating millets into our diets will not only ensure better nutrition, but also help the environment and fight climate change as they require less water to grow.

The venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit is Bharat Mandapam, the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan.