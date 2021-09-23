Former Delhi Police Commissioner YS Dadwal Dies At 70

A senior police officer said YS Dadwal died on Wednesday night in Delhi.

Former Delhi Police Commissioner YS Dadwal has died here following prolonged illness, officials said on Thursday.

He was 70.

A senior police officer said YS Dadwal died on Wednesday night in Delhi.

He used to live in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its Director General in 2010.

He retired from SSB in 2011.

YS Dadwal was the Delhi Police chief when the Batla House encounter took place in which Special Cell Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)