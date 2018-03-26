Delhi's Ex-Top Cop Falls Prey To 'Thak Thak' Gang; Ipad, Cash, Stolen From Car Former Delhi Polie chief BK Gupta and his friends were shifting luggage from one car to another at Majnu Ka Tila, on NH-1, when the bag went missing.

Share EMAIL PRINT BK Gupta, who retired as Delhi Police chief in 2012, was heading for Chandigarh when he got robbed. New Delhi: A week after the Delhi police claimed to arrest the kingpin of a 'thak thak' gang -- criminal groups which specialize in stealing from cars -- a former chief of the force fell prey to it. BK Gupta, who retired as the Delhi police commissioner in June, 2012, was looking forward to a weekend of golf in Chandigarh. But his plans got ruined after a bag with an ipad and Rs 20,000 cash got swiped on the way.



Mr Gupta and his friends were shifting luggage from one car to another at Majnu Ka Tila, on NH-1, when the bag went missing. The police suspect that it was the doing of a "Thak Thak" gang.



"While BK Gupta and his friends were shifting the luggage from one car to another, which was unlocked and parked behind it, an unknown man stole a bag with an iPad and Rs 20,000 cash and escaped," Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal said. "Prima facie it appears that the notorious 'thak thak' gang is involved in this robbery," he added.



Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the area, the police could not immediately trace the accused but senior officers said investigations are on.



"A case of robbery has been registered against the unknown man. The place where the robbery took place has no CCTV camera," Mr Narwal said.



He also said that the police had interrogated a few suspects and is on a look out for the accused.



"The investigation is underway. We will soon nab the accused," Mr Narwal said.



Last week, a kingpin of such a gang was arrested from the Kolkata-Delhi Rajdhani express. The police said the accused, identified as 48-year-old Kanahiyan and addressed as 'Guruji' by Thak-Thak gang members, is the trainer of the gang.



The gang usually targets moving cars and distract drivers by knocking on the window, puncturing tyres or pouring oil under car's hood at red lights.





