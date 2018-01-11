Fog In Delhi Leads To 30 Trains Delayed, 22 Cancelled Among the trains cancelled are the Agra Cantonment Intercity Express travelling from Agra to Delhi, the Sealdah-Delhi express travelling from Kolkata to the Anand Vihar terminal in the capital, and the Kaifiat Express which was going from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Trains in Delhi were affected for the fifth consecutive day due to fog New Delhi: Decreased visibility due to fog affected train services in Delhi for the fifth consecutive day with 30 trains expected to arrive late, nine trains rescheduled and 22 trains cancelled. Thursday morning saw shallow fog engulf Delhi, with temperatures staying low. The minimum temperature in the national capital is 9 degrees while the maximum temperature is 23 degrees according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The air quality remained "very poor" in most parts of the city.



The Air Quality Index of Delhi's Siri Fort area was at 369 while the ITO area recorded an AQI of 321.



On Wednesday, 49 trains arrived late while 22 were cancelled and three rescheduled due to fog and operational reasons. On Tuesday, as many as 45 trains arrived late while 22 were again cancelled and four rescheduled. Mercury has plummeted down for a while with January 4 witnessing the season's coldest day in Delhi with a minimum temperature of 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average.



Among the trains cancelled are the Agra Cantonment Intercity Express travelling from Agra to Delhi, the Sealdah-Delhi express travelling from Kolkata to the Anand Vihar terminal in the capital, and the Kaifiat Express which was going from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi.



Among the trains cancelled are the Agra Cantonment Intercity Express travelling from Agra to Delhi, the Sealdah-Delhi express travelling from Kolkata to the Anand Vihar terminal in the capital, and the Kaifiat Express which was going from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi.



With the railways being affected heavily for the past few days, passengers are facing grave discomfort.



